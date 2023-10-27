Gen Z’s 9-5 Job Complaint Sparks Internet Debate

Viral Job Critique: Asero’s 9-5 job rant gets 2.3 million views.

The internet is divided after a video of a woman criticizing her employment went viral on social media. The video was initially shared by Brielle Asero on TikTok, and then it was shared on other websites. She informed her 125,000 TikTok followers, according to Mashable, about how little time she had for herself after she gets home from work. The 9–5 timetable was deemed “crazy” by Ms. Asero. On TikTok, her video has gathered over 200,000 likes and 2.3 million views.

She stated in the video, “I get on the train at 7:30 am, and I don’t get home until 6:15 pm at the earliest. I don’t have time to do anything.” Next, Ms. Asero asks her internet followers two questions: “How are your friends made? How can you meet a guy in your spare time?”

Social media users were quite interested in her video; some posted criticism of her, while others defended her. One of the most well-liked remarks was, “The 40 hour work week is beyond outdated and your feelings are totally valid,” which is the notion that you should have four hours spare after work every day for personal use.

There were some negative comments left by people.

“Gen Z girl finds out what a real job is like,” said one user. “Omg, poor baby has her first job. Like..she has to commute?? Like…she has to cook dinner?? Like…no time or energy to work out?? Like..she’s working in person not remote??? Like…She. Has. To. Work. 9. To. 5 ??? What????” said another.

Others jumped to her defense over the video.

“Why are people cooking her for pointing out that the 9-5 work structure is broken ?? she’s literally right ??” one user posted on X. Another pointed out, “People dragging her as if she didn’t just say what karl marx said about capitalism 2 centuries ago LET HER SPEAK.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone about her video, Ms. Asero claimed that some people were using it to disparage Generation Z, taking it out of context. Ms Asero said, “Most people who are mad at me are just taking out the anger they feel over the time they’ve lost working long hours. I just wanted to bring people together who feel this way to possibly incite a change.”

“I don’t even understand how this has turned into a political argument when all I was trying to do was open a conversation and be respectful towards people that work even longer hours than I do,” she told Rolling Stone. “Different news stations picked up my video and painted post-grads as entitled and lazy which is far from the case.”

According to the site, in an attempt to save her tuition costs, the 21-year-old graduated from the University of South Carolina in May 2023, one year ahead of the rest of her class.

