Girl’s Hair Tangled In The Ferris Wheel Mast

A girl’s hair became tangled in a Ferris wheel at a Gujarat village festival.

Four men untangled her locks, while others cut off her head.

The incident has been viewed 25.7 million times.

A girl was riding a Ferris wheel at a village festival in Gujarat when her hair became tangled in one of the masts. A video of the incident, which was caught on camera, has become popular on social media.

When the video first starts, a young woman is seen riding the Ferris wheel with her hair caught in the mast. Her locks are being untangled from the wheel by four men. While the other two cut off the girl’s head to free her, one of the males can be seen clutching the girl’s head. There are several people visible below who appear surprised by the incident.

@amazingdwarka, an Instagram user, posted this video. This Instagram feed claims that the event happened at the Lok Mela in Khambhalia.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Dev Bhumi Dwarka District (@amazingdwarka) Advertisement

This video was posted online. It has been viewed 25.7 million times since it was shared. Several people have also liked the share. Many people shared how terrible they thought the situation appeared in the post’s comments section.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Holy shit, thank God it didn’t get worse.” A second said, “One should never be careless on these rides. Hopefully, she is okay now.” “Please keep arms and legs inside the cabin while the ride is in motion. Oh, and hair!” posted a third. A fourth said, “Never ever sit with your hair open on a ride. It can turn out to be dangerous like this.”

Advertisement

A fifth commented, “These types of rides are the worst. They are very dangerous. There is no safety, anything can happen.” “Oh my God, new fear unlocked,” expressed a sixth. A seventh added, “Whenever sitting on a ride, please be careful. This much carelessness is not good.”

Also Read Florida Ferris wheel breaks down with over 60 passengers "The Wheel" at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, suffered a power failure...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.