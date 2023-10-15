Grazer Emerges as Fat Bear Contest Winner

Advertisement Bear 128, or Grazer, wins Fat Bear Week by eating the most salmon at Katmai National Park.

She’s celebrated for her hunting skills and raising two cub litters.

Advertisement The competition faced a potential government shutdown. Advertisement

Grazer is the clear winner this year when it comes to putting on the weight necessary to endure an Alaskan winter. The winner of this year’s competition was Grazer, popularly known as Bear 128 to the supporters of Fat Bear Week at Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve. He easily defeated Chunk 108,321 to 23,134 in the finals.

Throughout the summer, fans of Alaska’s most popular popularity contest can’t tear their eyes away from their computers to see whose bears are consuming the most salmon. After that, over the course of a week, they cast their votes in brackets akin to tournaments, moving the bears on to the next round until a champion is declared. Tuesday, Grazer won the championship.

Advertisement

The enormous adult female bear is frequently among the fattest bears to gather salmon on the Brooks River within Katmai, according to Grazer’s biography on the Katmai website. She fishes day and night from numerous locations along the river, even pursuing fugitive salmon, earning her the title of “one of the best anglers” in the park according to park officials.

There are reportedly 2,200 brown bears living in Katmai, including Grazer.

A genuine mother bear, she has a history of taking on bigger bears, including adult males, in order to protect her cubs. She has successfully raised two litters of cubs using her expertise.

A few weeks ago, the competition this year was in jeopardy. Employees at the parks would not have been permitted to tally the votes during Fat Bear Week if Congress had not reached a last-minute agreement to avert a government shutdown at the end of September.

Also Read Couple killed by grizzly bear in Canadian Banff National Park Couple killed by grizzly bear in Canadian Banff National Park. Bear sightings...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.