Guinness World Records: Pepper X Named Hottest Chili Pepper

Pepper X from South Carolina is Guinness World Records’ hottest pepper.

Created by Ed Currie, it boasts 2.69 million Scoville Heat Units and a lasting burn.

Currie plans to safeguard his creation and develop even spicier peppers.

Advertisement

After ten years, the Carolina Reaper chili pepper has lost its crown! South Carolina-bred chili pepper Pepper X has been named the “world’s hottest pepper.” by Guinness World Records. With 2.69 million Scoville Heat Units, Pepper X outperforms Pepper Spray, which has a SHU of 1.6 million. Ed Currie created the spicier chilli in the world, and after eating it, he claimed, “I was feeling the heat for three-and-a-half hours.”

The distinctive ridges and curves of Pepper X, according to the Guinness World Records, provide the placenta greater surface area on which to grow. On the YouTube series Hot Ones, where celebrities are tasked with eating ten hot wings with progressively hotter sauces, the greenish-yellow pepper made its debut.

One of the five people to attempt this ball of fire, Currie wrote in his journal about the event, stating, according to the media, “Those cramps are horrible, I was laid out flat on a marble wall for approximately an hour in the rain, groaning in pain.”

The person who created Pepper X wants to safeguard his intellectual property because he has spent more than ten years developing it. “We covered the genetics, we covered the chemistry, we covered the botany,” he stated. Currie went on to say that before any seeds are made available for purchase, his family and his employees must gain from it. Only hot sauces manufactured with Pepper X will be sold for the time being.

This vicious chili was the result of a mix between a Carolina Reaper and a spicy secret chili that Currie’s friend in Michigan sent him. Currie claimed that even after ten years of development, Pepper X is “not the pinnacle” and expressed his desire to create even hotter chilli peppers in the future.

Also Read Man found ‘biggest’ M&M candy and got attention from Guinness World Records Fintan Walsh goes viral to have discovered the largest M&M ever. He...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.