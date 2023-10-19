Haunted Doll with Energy-Draining Powers for ₹7,500 on eBay

Haunted demonic doll for sale on eBay: £75.00.

Seller alleges occult curse, causing eerie incidents.

Not a toy, but a real-life paranormal experience.

Advertisement

While most people only identify haunted dolls with fiction, several people have really had real-life experiences with these unsettling toys. One of these dolls is currently being offered for £75.00 (about ₹7,500) on eBay.

The vendor, under the username “Paranormalfindings,” is the one who is offering the item, which is described as a “Haunted possessed demonic doll.” This listing’s description says, “An occult is said to have called upon the shadows and cursed this doll with a demonic attachment. A curse is simply a demon sent to do some harm. Cursed objects are objects that have had the opposite of a blessing done to them. Instead of grace being attached to an object to make it holy, a demon has been attached to the object to make it associated with evil.”

The seller further added, “We clavier ownership of this doll, and a priest from Texas delivered her to us by hand. He had begged that someone needed to take ownership of her, to break the curse that was attached to his daughter. She got the doll from a yard sale and enjoyed playing with her for months until her behaviours and appearance started to change. She started having extreme, hysterical episodes and spoke with a different language.”

“Paranormalfindings” stated that their building began to rot after they purchased this doll from the priest. According to “paranormalfindings,” slugs and flies were accumulating in rooms for no apparent reason. If customers lingered at the store for more than a day, they began to feel sick and had bad thoughts.

Additionally, the seller claims that there is only one recording of the doll’s demonic voice. The description concludes by stating that the doll has physically attacked humans. “This doll is not a toy. This demon likes to suck all the energy out of a room and will take the power from your equipment and your immediate surroundings.”

Also Read The video clip demonstrates The ‘haunted’ doll appears to move on its own, as if it is being played with by a ‘ghost child.’ A couple was taken aback when they discovered CCTV footage of a...

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01

Advertisement https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook pageFollow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement Advertisement