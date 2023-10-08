Stolen parrot in France reunited with owner via vocal recognition.

Parrot’s conversation skills and social nature prevent illegal sale.

Valued at 2 lakh, heartwarming reunion unfolds.

Imagine a situation where a pet animal is able to save itself by telling law authorities who it is by vocalizing its name. This may seem unexpected, but it recently occurred, and the news is making the rounds online.

A amazing turn of events has allowed a West African grey parrot that was kidnapped in France three years ago to be reunited with its owner. A salesman tried to sell the parrot last week close to Marseille’s Old Port. It’s crucial to remember that this species is legally protected, making it unlawful to sell them, according to the media.

The news source claims that when authorities looked at the bird, which lacked an identification ring, it spoke the words “Jako, Jako, Jako…” Similar to Polly in English, the name is customary for parrots in France, but one of the policemen recalled that a colleague had lost his African grey with that name in 2020. Everyone at the station had been informed by him that the animal would identify itself if discovered.

After spending the night in a nonprofit animal sanctuary, where its identity was verified, the owner and the pet were reunited, according to La Provence newspaper. “The bird shouted its name as soon as it saw its owner,” stated it.

The African grey parrot is a highly expensive bird species with an estimated worth of 2 lakh. It is recognized for its conversational skills and social attitude. Unfortunately, because of its high value, it has become a popular target for theft and illegal trade.

