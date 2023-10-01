Hickey Tattoo on Man Amuses Social Media Users

A young man went viral after a woman gave him a hickey mark as a gift.

The video garnered over 1 million views.

The tattoo includes the bite mark, the word “Peru,” and the date “16.9.23.”

Advertisement

Couples frequently go to great lengths to show their love and affection for one another, whether it is by treating each other to a special lunch or going on a shopping spree. But in a recent video that went viral, a young man made an odd decision.

Instead of trying to hide a love bite, he made the decision to replicate the hickey mark she had given him by getting a tattoo. Users of social media were amazed when Sky Tattoo posted the video on Instagram.

The lady gives her lover a hickey on his arm at the start of the video. The design is then redone by the tattoo artist before the love bite naturally disappears.

The young man’s girlfriend watches the process and waits patiently and eagerly for the finished tattoo. The finished work of art includes the bite mark, the word “Peru,” and the date “16.9.23,” which is regarded as the day the couple began dating.

Sky Tattoo’s Instagram video became viral, garnering over 1 million views. Despite its popularity, social media users had a variety of reactions to this innovative notion, with some expressing awe at the creation and others sharing their comedic interpretations.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by A K A S H⚡️G U J J U (@skytattoos111)

The video has received over 1 million views and 5 lakh likes since it was posted. The video has elicited a wide range of comments from online users, with some expressing their awe at the creation and others sharing their amusement.

Advertisement

Check out the responses below:

One individual wrote, “Bhai ab tujhe 14 injection lene honge. (Now you will need 14 injections).” “That’s how I got rabies,” another commented. Another user simply called it, “cringe.” “Isse ganda tattoo nahi dekha, sach mein. (I haven’t seen such a bad tattoo, seriously),” a third person said. “Enough internet for today,” a fourth user wrote.

Also Read 6-Month-Old in Nearly Killed by Over 50 Rat Bite Wounds Indiana takes legal action for 6-month-old's 50+ rat bites. Baby found injured...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.