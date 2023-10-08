High School Student Loses Scholarship Due to Twerking Video

Student loses position and scholarship for twerking video.

Headmaster’s actions spark outrage; scholarship withdrawn.

Mother calls for independent discussion with school.

Social networking sites give students access to a plethora of knowledge and educational materials, making them an important tool for education and career development. Students may have negative impacts from them as well, such as distraction, cyberbullying, and exposure to unsuitable material.

In a recent instance, a viral video of a high school student in Louisiana “twerking” during a homecoming after-party caused her position as student government president to be canceled, and it put her chances of receiving a college scholarship in jeopardy.

According to the media, Walker High School senior Kaylee Timonet was spotted twerking behind a friend on September 30 during a homecoming afterparty. The school’s headmaster declared earlier this week that she would lose her leadership position and help with scholarship applications.

“They basically told me that I should be ashamed of myself,” Timonet told a local news outlet. “That I wasn’t basically following God’s ideals, which made me cry even more.” “I felt like my life was over.” The event has prompted outrage and discussion among the student population, and many have expressed their support by putting “Let the Girl Dance” posters on social media. Parents have made comparisons between the school’s strategy and the plot of the 1980 movie Footloose.

The media claims that after reportedly humiliating her in the meeting, St. Pierre informed the top student he was withdrawing her application for the scholarship, which is awarded to only two students each year.

Timonet said, “All I was doing was having innocent fun. I was mortified,” On Wednesday, her mother, Rachel Timonet, met with the principal on her own since she felt left out of the initial discussion with her little daughter.

The mother took issue with what she considered to be the “unjust” penalty imposed on her teenage daughter. “They had other people dancing in that video who were on the dance team that nothing happened to. He said she was punished because she is the ‘hood ornament’ of the school.”

