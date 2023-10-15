Hilarious Quiz Session: Dinosaur or Medical Term with Doctors

Pediatric residents play medical term or dinosaur quiz on Instagram.

Dr. Paul Tran shares the video, amusing viewers.

1.7 million views and discussions on word origins follow.

What do you believe the word “Opisthocoelicaudia” means? More specifically, do you believe it to be a dinosaur or a medical term? Unable to decide? You are not isolated. Playing a game where they had to predict if a word they heard was a medical term or a dinosaur proved to be rather challenging for a group of paediatric residents. You’re probably going to laugh after seeing this amusing quiz session on film that was posted on social media.

The video was shared on Instagram by pediatric gastroenterologist and medical educator Paul Tran. Tran wrote as he shared the video, “Dinosaur or medical terms with paediatric residents at a medical conference. I know I’m probably butchering these pronunciations.”

As the video opens, Tran is seen using a microphone in front of the camera. He continues by inviting the pediatric residents to participate in the test. It’s funny to witness the physicians’ complete confusion while attempting to determine whether the word they’re hearing refers to a member of the extinct species or a legitimate medical phrase. A few doctors score the quiz, while the majority of doctors provide incorrect answers and laugh out in response.

Take a look at the post below:

Seven days ago, the video was shared. It has received around 1.7 million views since then, and the total keeps rising. In addition, the share has received a ton of comments from amused internet users.

Check out the responses below:

“This is really hard because the dinosaurs are named with anatomical Latin, so a lot of their names sound similar to medical terms, even having the same prefixes and suffixes as common terms, I was really fooled by some dinos,” posted an Instagram user. “I’d love to see them read the words instead of hearing it! It could be an easier medical terminology test if they know their Greek and Latin roots, prefixes and suffixes,” added another.

