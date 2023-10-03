Home Depot’s Halloween 2023: Skeleton & Jack Skellington

Halloween 2023 is already in full swing, with the coveted 12-foot Home Accents skeleton.

The Inferno Pumpkin Skeleton is available at The Home Depot for $379.

13-foot Giant-Sized Animated Jack Skellington is priced at $299.

Even though it’s only July, everyone is already thinking about Halloween 2023 and the coveted 12-foot Home Accents skeleton display.

While he might not be in stock, head to The Home Depot to beat the stampede of anxious shoppers and secure your very own life-sized Inferno Pumpkin Skeleton before he returns to the shelves. When they run out on the site, the Home Depot generally sells the gigantic decor for $379, but many have paid much more on Amazon and eBay, paying an arm and a leg for the bony decor.

However, there are still more eerie shocks in store, particularly for Disney aficionados. Now that the year 2023 has arrived, you can enter “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and recruit a giant Jack Skellington to your skelly army. One inch taller than the other animatronics, the 13-foot Giant-Sized Animated Jack Skellington gives your yard a little bit more spooktacular excitement.

Here we are at Halloween! Consider purchasing the 13-foot Jack Skellington to transform your yard into the real “Nightmare Before Christmas.” One per client only.

According to Lance Allen, senior merchant of decorative holidays at The Home Depot, “The Home Depot is excited to share the return of the famous 12 ft. Skeleton (popularly known as Skelly) is back this season for more fun and frights.”

“Skelly will still have piercing blue LifeEyes and will be priced at $299, the same price point as last year.” The skeleton is known to frequently migrate from the underworld to our world, so check below to see if he is back in stock.

Shop Skelly right away before he heads back into the deserted cemetery. We advise grabbing the usually out-of-stock skeleton while you still can; only one per order.

But if you choose to trick-or-treat at Kourtney Kardashian’s house, you will be able to see where two of the enormous graveyard friends wound up. She managed to get two of the eerie siblings, displaying her find in an Instagram picture.

Take a look at the post below:

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

If, as you read this, the skeleton is once again sold out, have no fear—you can still get knockoffs at other stores and even some of the genuine Home Accent brand skeletons on auction websites like eBay and Amazon. Continue reading for some additional inexpensive solutions that will surely get you in the Halloween mood. (Remember that pricing can change.

Skeletons endure eternally, whereas money comes and goes. This is the original Home Accents 8-foot skeleton, if that’s how you’re thinking. Being the original, it has a lifelike design that looks into your soul and a stand to keep it in place in your yard.

There are currently a ton more choices on ebay, ranging in price and purchase possibilities, if you want more purchasing options or if the Amazon skeleton sells out as well. We’re not sure if this skeleton knows how to roll over, but he can sit and remain still.

This skeleton decoration is a little smaller than the others at 5-foot-2, which is at least life-size for the majority of your Halloween trick-or-treater guests. One of the more reasonably priced large decorations on this list is the posable skeleton, which is available on the Wayfair website right now for $103.

