How This Woman Hiker Risks Everything To Rescue Sheep

A social media video of a woman saving a sheep caught in a bog.

Every life, whether it be that of a person or an animal, is valuable, and it is our responsibility to do everything in our power to protect the lives of those who are in need. This idea forms the basis of our humanity. People standing up to help those in need is something we frequently see.

A social media video of a woman acting quickly to save a sheep caught in a bog exemplifies this great mindset. Instagram user Lynne came across the frightened animal while hiking and was able to save it. She explained the circumstances surrounding the rescue in a video post where she narrated the incident.

She wrote, “Following the river back down from hiking in the Mourne mountains. Suddenly I heard a shallow baa baa noise. I then turned my head to see the sheep stuck in the bog land. I quickly ran over and pulled the sheep out.”

She added, “I brought the sheep into the river to wash off the heavy access muck on its coat. Pulled it back up into dry land away from the bog. Thankfully the sheep gained energy back and was able to walk over to its flock. The eye connection when the sheep stood up and looked at me says it all. What a moment I will never forget.”

A sheep that is stranded in a bog is first seen in the clip. When Lynne sees this, she intervenes to save the animal and begins to drag it by its horn. She helps the animal escape the tight predicament by using all of her strength.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adventures With Lynne (@adventures_with_lynne)

She also shared some images and a video showing the saved sheep leaving on her blog. One of the touching pictures shows the animal giving its savior a grateful expression.

A little more than 1,000 people have liked the post since it was published on September 2. Instagram users commented on the video in a variety of ways, and several of them thanked Lynne for saving the sheep.

Check out the responses below:

An individual commented, “Superhero.” “Amazing footage. You were so lucky to be there. Lucky sheep,” another praised. “My hero,” a third said. A fourth said, “God bless you; you’re the angel.”

