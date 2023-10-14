Hyderabad Man’s Kindness with Ferrari and Stray Dog Goes Viral

Hyderabadi designer praised for letting stray dog sleep on his Ferrari.

Video on Instagram garners 813,000 views and 93,000 likes.

Demonstrates accessibility to neighborhood dogs.

A Hyderabadi guy is getting appreciation for letting a stray dog sleep on his opulent Ferrari. Aamir Sharma, an interior designer, posted a cute video of a street dog curled up on top of his Ferrari on Instagram. As the man gets closer, the dog can be seen grinning and even climbing down to say hello.

The video has received over 813,000 views and over 93,000 likes. Mr. Sharma captioned it, saying, “My ferrari cover makes a warm bed for the street dogs around.”

Take a look at the post below:

Mr Sharma is a supercar aficionado, based on his Instagram bio. He has an incredible collection of high-end cars that seem to be accessible to the neighborhood canines. He clarified that the dog in the video is a street dog that came to him and his wife after it was hurt in the comments area of the video. “It’s a street dog that came to us with injuries and we just took care of it,” the designer stated.

Mr. Sharma reiterated in a different reply that dogs from the community are welcome inside both his house and garage. Meanwhile, social media fans swamped the comment area with red heart emojis as soon as the video went viral online. Some expressed adoration for the dog, while others commended the man for his compassionate deed.

Check out the responses below:

“Great to see your love for cars but also compassion n love towards indies. Rarely I get to see such a perfect combo, I too am one of those few,” wrote one user. “I’ve seen people put up horrifying needle traps instead of just covering up their car. sitting on those traps even by chance is just so painful. This is so amazing. Shit tonnes of respect,” commented another.

“Aamir Sharma it is lovely to see how you treat these furry babies,” wrote a third user. “You are not rich just by money but more importantly even richer by heart,” added another.

