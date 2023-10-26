Influencer Makes it Rain $1 Million from Helicopter

Kazma drops $1 million from helicopter.

Contest winnings divided among participants.

Thousands collect $1 bills; charitable donations included.

Advertisement

It’s Raining Money: Everyone has fantasized of having money fall from the sky and easily taking each bill. Now, consider what you would do if this avaricious dream came true. For some residents of Lysa nad Labem, this surreal scene came to pass when a well-known Czech television host and influencer threw a sizeable sum of one million dollars from a helicopter.

Bartoshek, better known by his stage name Kazma, had previously intended to use a competition to award this huge sum of money to one lucky winner. In order to locate the money cache, the other competitors had to figure out the code that Kazma hid in “Onemanshow: The Movie.” But the riddle was too tough to crack.

The influencer came up with a different strategy. He made the decision to divide the money among each competitor who had signed up for the competition. He sent them an encrypted email early on Sunday morning that included details on the scheduled money distribution point. He arrived in a helicopter at the designated spot at the appointed hour, keeping his word.

Recording the unique incident on his official Instagram account, Kazma referred to it as the first “money rain” in history. He declared with pride that no one had been harmed when a million dollars was dropped from a helicopter in the Czech Republic.

He had already declared that a helicopter will fly over the Czech Republic with a canister filled to the brim with one million dollars in dollar bills. This container had a big opening at the bottom that might open at any point, distributing the money across the nation. The influencer clarified in the announcement that the event would only be announced to individuals who have activated their cards a few hours beforehand.

Thousands of people gathered in a field began gathering the money in plastic bags when the Kazma opened the door of the container thousands and it began to rain money. People are seen running across the field in the video and gathering cash in sacks.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kazma Kazmitch (@kazma_kazmitch)

Advertisement

About 4,000 people, according to Kazma, picked up the $1 bills. It’s interesting to note that the influencer included a QR code with every note that directed readers to an internet portal where they could make charitable donations.

Kazma had released a video prior to the event in which he discussed how he would use the money, “You’ve provided us with numerous suggestions on how to use the money, with three recurring themes: helping those in need and contributing to a noble cause, sharing it among the participants of our game, and creating another show with the funds. I pondered these options and considered that we could amalgamate all three into one.”

Also Read Hair-Raising Video Of Man Standing Atop Moving Train Viral NYC train stunt: Man's risky performance. Over 3.2 million views and...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.