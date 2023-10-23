Internet Reacts to Suhana Khan’s Outfit Comparison

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, dons a familiar outfit.

Viral Twitter post garners 3,000 likes and 520,000 views.

Internet abuzz over Suhana Khan’s fashion choice.

Recently, a person on the internet revealed that Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, was seen wearing an identical costume to one she had worn years prior. Her tweet on the former Twitter microblogging network, X, quickly went viral. Some thought it was funny, but others didn’t think it was real.

Both women may be seen in the photo wearing black checkered pants and a black blouse. The first image is a screen capture from a video that shows Suhana Khan having supper with her mother Gauri Khan.

In the picture, she is wearing a black T-shirt and black pants with white stripes. In the second picture, Prernaa may be seen dressing similarly to the “Archies” star.

Take a look at the post below:

Suhana Khan wearing the same outfit I wore 3 years back 😀 Advertisement Ahan!!! pic.twitter.com/FD54OllndR — Prernaa (@theprernaa) October 21, 2023

Her post has received over 3,000 likes and 5.2 lakh views since it was uploaded.

Check out the responses below:

“So you are a celebrity every one including Suhana follow,” a user said. “Maybe she follows you and likes your style,” added another person. A third person remarked, “Quite a celebrity moment…. the universe works mysteriously.” “Wow generation ahead celebrity. She might googled some idea for dress and she come across your photo,” added a person.

A person added, “Uska to sleeveless hai (She is wearing sleeveless)”. To which the user replied, “Arre I know but just look at the combination naaaaa.” “This obsession of girls/women with dress ufff just don’t get. What they get by this obsession,” added a person. Another person added, “I don’t understand why people are so obsessed with stars and star kids.”

