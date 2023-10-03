A woman uploaded a video on Instagram of herself holding a python,

The video has received over 2 lakh views and 14,000 likes.

A woman sitting in a snake pit with two large pythons.

Social media viewers are frequently shocked by videos of snakes and pythons crawling across a road or structure. Some of these reptiles are among the most venomous in the world and are enormous in size.

Therefore, when a woman uploaded a video of herself holding a python to Instagram, a large percentage of users found it amusing. By the handle, please. The 10-second footage from The Reptile Zoo depicts a woman sitting in a snake pit with two sizable pythons, one of which is yellow.

Take a look at the post below:

The reptiles are spotted escaping the enclosure, and the zookeeper tries to seize them. According to the caption, the film was made “to do a quick educational video” about snakes. “As expected, these guys can be so unpredictable! That’s okay! Lol. What can you expect from snakes,” the caption continued.

Since being posted two days ago, the video has received more than 2 lakh views and 14,000 likes. Instagram users were simultaneously startled and amazed.

Check out the responses below:

“Oh my, for me this is nightmare fuel. Brave woman,” commented one user. “I think this girl is crazy because no sane person would do what she does,” said another. “You’re my hero,” a third user said.

Some of them inquired about the location and whether they would be permitted to join her in the pit.

