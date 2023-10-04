Is Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Titanic’ Costume Up for Auction?

DiCaprio’s iconic outfit from the 1997 film, worth up to $250,000, to be auctioned.

The costume includes a shirt, waistcoat, and pants with DiCaprio’s name and tailor’s tag.

Propstore Auctioneers hosting in November, a highly anticipated event.

The famous outfit worn by Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio in the hugely successful 1997 film “Titanic” will be auctioned off, with a potential value of up to $250,000.

As Jack Dawson in the well-known film, the Hollywood star’s fame soared. The Titanic costume for sale consists of a shirt, waistcoat, and pants that Leonardo DiCaprio wore in the movie.

‘Mr. Leonardo DiCaprio’ and the date August 1996 are written on a tag inside the vest that has the name of the tailor, Dominic Gherardi.

On November 9–12, Propstore Auctioneers in London will hold an auction that will include this costume and other movie memorabilia.

DiCaprio’s outfit is anticipated to draw a lot of interest because it is “one of the most iconic and sought-after costumes in cinema history,” according to the auction house. The successful movie, which was released in 1997, won 11 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for director James Cameron.

Also Read When Leonardo DiCaprio revealed Kate Winslet and he did Titanic as an ‘experiment’ Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet did Titanic as an experiment in 1997....

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.