Italian stunt driver sets a world record on two wheels

Marco Davide Giony crosses a 12-foot, 5-inch gap without tipping over.

He accomplished this feat on his third try despite the truck’s movement.

Giony’s stunt displays impressive driving abilities.

A stunt driver from Italy broke a record by manoeuvring a truck cab across a 12-foot, 5-inch gap while on two wheels.

The big cargo vehicle’s cab was shifted onto its left side wheels using a ramp by 43-year-old Marco Davide Giony before he drove it through the small opening without striking the side barricades. Giony has to go at least 32.8 feet and stop the car without it tipping over in order to comply with Guinness World Records regulations.

On the set of GWR’s Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record, he succeeded on his third try. Giony said, “The truck’s cabin was moving too much and I had a lot of ‘play,’ so it was hard.”

Giony claimed that the reason his third try was successful was that he maintained focus and applied steady pressure to the gas pedal because any acceleration would result in the cabin “going like a ballerino.”

Take a look at the video below:

