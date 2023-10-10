Japanese Artists Recreate SRK-Deepika’s Iconic Scene

Mayo Japan reenacts Om Shanti Om scene with friend Kaketaku.

Video gains 320,000+ views and 50,000+ likes.

Mayo in yellow lehenga, Kaketaku in blue suit.

A content producer from the land of the rising sun named Mayo Japan frequently posts amazing videos that are related to Indian songs and movies. Her Instagram feed is full of a variety of stuff relating to the Indian film industry, from recreations of dance numbers to renowned movie moments.

In one of her videos, she reenacted a memorable moment from Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Om Shanti Om with the help of her dancer pal Kaketaku.

When sharing the video, she said, “THIS SCENE. Love from Japan,” adding a heart emoticon. The opening scene of the ad features Mayo wearing a stunning yellow lehenga and her buddy Kaketaku dressed in a blue suit.

In the song Aankhon Mein Teri, when Shantipriya (played by Deepika) makes her way down the red carpet, her dupatta brushes against Om’s (played by SRK) hand and becomes entangled in the scarlet thread that he is wearing around his wrist. The star-struck Om then follows her until the security personnel remove him. This scene was expertly replicated by Mayo and Kaketaku. She can be seen moving in front of Kaketaku in the video while her dupatta is caught in his bracelet.

Take a look at the post below:

Three days ago, the video was shared. More than 3.2 lakh views have been accumulated since then, and counting. Additionally, the video has received close to 50,000 likes. As a response to the video, many comments were submitted. A few others also used heart-shaped emoticons to express their feelings.

Check out the responses below:

“Very nice expressions,” praised an Instagram. “The way he felt the feelings,” joined another. “Some scenes are iconic. Like the one you guys have recreated,” added a third. “This is my favourite scene from Om Shanti Om,” posted a fourth. “This version is just wow,” wrote a fifth.

