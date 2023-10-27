Jason Statham’s Video with Palestinian Flag Creates Buzz

Jason Statham Battles Bloodthirsty Sharks in ‘Meg 2’
A viral video circulating on social media shows a man who looks like Hollywood actor Jason Statham affixing a Palestinian flag to his automobile.
The video has aroused debate, sparking reactions from many people who see Statham’s gestures as a sign of support for Palestine.
An individual, believed to be Statham, can be seen triumphantly raising the hood of a black truck to raise the Palestinian flag in the 24-second footage.
Famous actor Jason Statham shows his support to Palestine,
The identity of the person in the video has not been officially confirmed by reliable authorities.
Rapid sharing of data over the internet can occasionally result in erroneous information, as this instance illustrates. The internet community is still rife with rumors even though there isn’t any hard proof that the man in the video is Jason Statham. For a conclusive response, you must trust credible sources and watch for Statham’s own comment.
