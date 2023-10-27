Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jason Statham’s Video with Palestinian Flag Creates Buzz

Jason Statham’s Video with Palestinian Flag Creates Buzz

Articles
Advertisement
Jason Statham’s Video with Palestinian Flag Creates Buzz

Jason Statham’s Video with Palestinian Flag Creates Buzz

Advertisement
  • Video shows Statham look-alike raising Palestinian flag.
  • Debate over its meaning.
  • Identity unconfirmed, rumors persist.
Advertisement

A viral video circulating on social media shows a man who looks like Hollywood actor Jason Statham affixing a Palestinian flag to his automobile.

The video has aroused debate, sparking reactions from many people who see Statham’s gestures as a sign of support for Palestine.

An individual, believed to be Statham, can be seen triumphantly raising the hood of a black truck to raise the Palestinian flag in the 24-second footage.

Take  a look at the video below:

The identity of the person in the video has not been officially confirmed by reliable authorities.

Rapid sharing of data over the internet can occasionally result in erroneous information, as this instance illustrates. The internet community is still rife with rumors even though there isn’t any hard proof that the man in the video is Jason Statham. For a conclusive response, you must trust credible sources and watch for Statham’s own comment.

Also Read

Jason Statham Battles Bloodthirsty Sharks in ‘Meg 2’
Jason Statham Battles Bloodthirsty Sharks in ‘Meg 2’

The clip of Meg 2 was released by Universal Pictures. It shows...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story