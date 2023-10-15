Lawyer Lists Unusual Divorce Reasons

Mumbai lawyer Tanya Appachu Kaul lists divorce reasons, like societal norms.

Her post gets 1.6 million views and 100,000+ likes.

Viewers debate marriage’s necessity and support pre-marital counseling.

Advertisement

Tanya Appachu Kaul, a content producer and lawyer based in Mumbai, revealed a list of peculiar reasons why couples file for divorce these days, and the list has people talking. While many attributed many splits to society’s patriarchal mindset, some believed that modern marriages are a farce.

One of the reasons, Ms. Kaul said on Instagram, is that the wife dresses in a “vulgar manner” while they are on their honeymoon. She added that her spouse had not given her enough time because he was studying for Union Public Service Commission exams.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Tanya Appachu Kaul | Legal (@yourinstalawyer) Advertisement

Among the other reasons mentioned in the now-viral reel were “wife doesn’t know how to cook and had to leave for work without breakfast” and “wife refused to touch husband’s feet”.

Another woman, meanwhile, bemoaned that her troubles stemmed from her spouse, who “gives too much love and attention and doesn’t fight at all,” The attorney was most likely alluding to a case that made headlines in 2020, in which a woman from Uttar Pradesh sought for divorce from her husband on the grounds that he loved her too much and that, in the course of their 18-month marriage, they had never fought.

The reel has received 1.6 million views and over a lakh likes since it was shared. The post’s caption asks, “Matlab Shaadi hi kyun karna hai (Why do you have to marry?).”

Check out the responses below:

Advertisement

“People want wedding not marriage these days,” said a user. “Pre marital counseling should be made compulsory,” said another person. A third user added, “Notice how men are asking for divorce because wives wouldn’t obey them and wives because they aren’t feeling loved?”

“People should stop getting married only,” said a person. “Shows that for those looking for excuses, even trivial issues can be a trigger,” commented a user. Another said, “Snoring also have seen in news.” “Valid reasons why I don’t want to get married,” remarked a person.

Also Read Junaid Safdar, Maryam Nawaz’s Son, Confirms Divorce Junaid Safdar, the son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz, announced...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.