Little Girl Creates Her Own Laptop After Being Denied a Real One

Children are inquisitive, lively, imaginative, and have boundless creative potential. In one humorous example, a young girl created her own toy laptop after her aunt refused to give her the actual thing. Her aunt, named Neha on X, shared a photo of the girl with her improvised laptop, which quickly went viral.

”My niece asked for my laptop and I said no so she spent 3 hours making her own laptop,” she wrote, attaching two photographs.

The first image is a cardboard cutout of a laptop, replete with keys and other capabilities like zoom, like, write, select, and so on. The small child is seen working on her new ‘laptop’ in the second shot.

Neha stated in the comments section that she did not let her niece to use the laptop because it contained sensitive information.

Advertisement My niece asked for my laptop and i said no so she spent 3 hours making her own laptop😭 pic.twitter.com/Bb7EK7BN97 — Neha (@LadyPeraltaa) October 1, 2023

The photos have had 241 K views since they were released, taking the social media platform by storm. The internet was won over by the sweet post, and people applauded the girl and her imagination. Others experienced nostalgia and thought back to their youthful years.

One user joked, ”This laptop is so good At least there won’t be constant Windows updates.” Another commented, ”Her keyboard has way more options and way cheaper than yours, she def won.” A third wrote, ”Whenever my niece and nephews ask for my phone, laptop, food, anything. I give everything to them and just watch them and it makes me so happy.”

A fourth said, ”Aww. That’s the sweetest thing,” while a fifth wrote, ”This is so cute. Reminded me of my childhood. I also used to make laptops, smartphones, computers, and even an office cabin with cardboard.” Yet another stated, ”Good for her. Using her imagination is the best for her childhood.”

