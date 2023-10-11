Lucky Escape: Horse Rescued from a Sinking Bog

Horse trapped in Colorado swamp.

Rescue by Front Range Fire Rescue and Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.

Coordinated effort with local neighbors.

A horse in Colorado that was in danger of sinking was rescued by a cooperative effort between the locals and the fire department. Facebook posts regarding the incident were made by Front Range Fire Rescue. The department reported that once staff members assessed the horse’s condition upon arriving at a rural Weld County ranch, they asked the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority’s Large Animal Rescue Team for help.

Front Range Fire Rescue in a Facebook post wrote, “At approximately 6:37 P.M. last night, Front Range Fire Rescue (FRFR) responded to a rescue of a draft horse trapped in a bog. First-arriving firefighters requested the assistance of the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority’s Large Animal Rescue Team. Crews worked together for 3 1/2 hours to extricate the horse. Area neighbors also assisted your first responders in the operation. The horse was treated immediately by a CSU veterinarian.”

They also posted photos of the terrified equine that was trapped in the swamp, along with the individuals attempting to save it.

Take a look at the post below:

Oct. 5 was the date this post was shared. The attention it has garnered since it was uploaded is considerable. There are a few comments and nearly 200 likes on the post.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “I hope someone investigates where that horse came from. It looks emaciated. Thanks for the recuse!” A second commented, “Amazing job thank goodness the horse is safe.” “Once again- many thanks to all that helped in this rescue. I so appreciate first responders and kind neighbors,” said a third. The fourth added, “That poor horse probably struggled for hours exhausted and so skinny. One should not see rib cages or hip bones.”

