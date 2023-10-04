Man and Daughter Had a Fight, Her Revenge Is Too Funny to Miss

A father retaliated against his daughter for making a “father on sale.”

The father responded with a humorous comment, stating he doesn’t feel “valued enough.”

This is not the first time fathers have responded humorously to their daughters.

In the viral post, A dad revealed the sweet revenge his daughter committed following a minor dispute. She made a “father on sale” notice and posted it outside the front door. The eight-year-old also made a 200,000 bid for her father.

Take a look at the post below:

A minor disagreement and 8-year-old decided to put up a Father For Sale notice out of our apartment door. Methinks I am not valued enough. 😞 pic.twitter.com/Epavc6gBis — Melanchoholic (@Malavtweets) October 2, 2023

The man posted a picture of the message along with the humorous comment that he doesn’t feel “valued enough” on X (previously known as Twitter). More than 28,000 people have viewed the post, and several people have commented on it.

Check out the responses below:

“To the contrary, I think that he values you very highly because I remember how at their age we tend to think that 2 lakhs is helluva lot of money,” one user commented. “Aww. So much love to her. May she always be this badass,” another user said.

The man also responded to responses from other users to the post. He said in a follow-up post, “Here’s some additional context: she asked me my monthly salary before making that note. Then she shrugged and kept this amount because too bored to add more zeroes.”

In a number of these situations, fathers have responded to their daughters in humorous ways. Last year, MoMo (now known as X) on Twitter posted one such chat. It went viral online and featured the father roasting the woman over a blood report.

The father disclosed that he had picked up the daughter’s and a friend’s blood reports. The daughter then said “okay,” and he compared their blood test results. The father wrote, “Reports mai bhi wo A+ hai aur tu B- (In the reports she is also A+ and you are B-).”

The woman captioned the screenshot with, “No one can roast you better than your father.”

