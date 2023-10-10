Man Berates Yacht Owner Over Showboating Incident

Viral TikTok: Yacht owner accuses driver of infant theft.

Trend sparks: Passengers disrupting flights for viral fame.

Reality TV idea: Calls for a show featuring the owner.

An argument between two yacht owners on a Miami port was caught on camera and has since gone viral. One of the men claimed the other was attempting to “steal” his boatload of infants.

Louis remarked, “You think you’re a big boss because you have a boat, huh?,” Louis is a 1.2 million-follower TikTok user who goes by the handle @TheEuropeanKid. The title of the video is “Rich people difficulties.

In the video, a shirtless Louis is seen berating a yacht driver and accusing him of showboating to win the attention of women.

“You come to my boat and try to take my girls on my yacht?” Louis yelled. “Go park the yacht somewhere else, okay? I don’t want to see your face on this dock.”

“This is my parking spot for my boat. If I see you go close to it, try to steal my girls again, I’m calling security on you,” he said. When the other unaware man tried to reason with Louis by calling him “my friend,” it simply enraged him more. “You’d better watch yourself. I’m not your friend, man! I’m not your friend!” Louie yelled.

Surprisingly, recordings of Louis’ rants over trivial issues, like having his debit card denied, have received millions of views. Additionally, he became irate when a lecture-hall classmate corrected his math work and when a service employee refused to park his automobile.

It’s nearly time to call this a trend. A few passengers have also interfered with the flight in an effort to get viral on social media.

One person who commented on the weird boat video on TilTok said, “i want a @Netflix reality TV show with this guy”. “I have the same problem when I park my 40 year old car next to a brand new Tesla- they keep saying am trying to rob their girlfriends,” another user said. “Is this guy serious?” one user asked, while another said, “Wish I had those problems”.

