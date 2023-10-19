Man Fakes Heart Attacks in 20 Restaurants to Escape Paying

Dog is not leaving man side after heart attack: Viral Video
The police in the Blanca region of Spain have detained a guy who gained notoriety in the community for ordering expensive dinners and then pretending to have a heart attack in order to escape paying his bill. As a warning, the 50-year-old man’s picture has been circulating among the local eateries.
The outlet claimed that he had deceived over 20 establishments, citing the police. When a $37 bill was given by the staff at a hotel restaurant last month, he was apprehended.
The man attempted to leave when the employee departed, but he was stopped and told he still needed to pay the amount. The con artist then asserted that he would retrieve the money from his hotel room, but the employees prevented him from leaving.
At this moment, he began to pretend to be having a heart attack.
A Spanish news station was informed by the restaurant management that the event “It was very theatrical, he pretended to faint and slumped himself down on the floor,” “We have sent his photo around to all the restaurants to try and stop him from striking again.”
According to the Spanish news agency EFE, the man was decked up in well-known brand vest, trekking shoes, polo shirts, and long gray slacks.
When he begged the restaurant staff to call an ambulance, they declined and told the police instead. According to EFE, when the police arrived, they recognized the man previous run-ins at other Alicante eateries and took him into custody. He moved into the city in November of 2022.
