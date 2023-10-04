Man gives a life lesson after an elephant destroyed his home

An employee shared a story of an elephant destroying his house.

As our connections with animals increase, it is critical that we adopt their methods and broaden our comprehension of them. In addition to ensuring the protection of animals, this information also benefits people.

In light of this, think about the viewpoint and suggestions for getting along with these animals from a man who had his house destroyed by an elephant.

Mudit Verma, an employee of the Indian Forest Service, talked about his driver Kamal and how he lost his home. He wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) “Our driver Kamal Ji was telling how last year an elephant destroyed his house. And I was amazed when he said, ‘It was my mistake. Had I not kept a bunch of bananas in my house, it would have not come.’ We are trying to learn what people here already know. Love & co-existence.”

— Mudit Verma, IFS (@MuditKVerma) October 2, 2023

On October 2, people shared this article. It has received a number of likes since it was posted. This is not the first time a jumbo has damaged some people while flying close by. IFS Parveen Kaswan had previously described how an elephant approached the forest rangers’ vehicle.

Kaswan wrote. “Seems he broke our vehicle just for the sheer fun. Luckily the staff were on the tower. Jungle life.” He also included a video of the elephant with his post. The jumbo approaches the car and closes the door as the video clip begins. It also strikes the automobile twice before escaping. Thank goodness nobody was inside the car.

Since it was shared, this video has received thousands of likes and several comments. Many people expressed in the post’s comments section how the elephant only wanted to play with specific people.

