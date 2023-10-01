Man grows an onion that weighs more than a bowling ball

Gareth Griffin set a world record for growing the world’s largest onion.

The onion weighs 8.97 kg.

Breaking the previous record of 8.5 kg set in 2014.

On September 15, Gareth Griffin happily showcased his produce at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in North Yorkshire.

“This onion weighs more than a bowling ball!” says the caption put accompanying the Instagram photos. They revealed the onion’s weight in the following paragraphs.

They added, “On 15 September, Gareth Griffin from Guernsey presented the world’s heaviest onion – an eye-watering 8.97-kg (19-lb 12.4-oz) monster – at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in North Yorkshire.”

The record-keeping organization finished the post by saying, “For some context, the new record holder is around 53 times the weight of a typical brown onion and even heavier than a large bowling ball, which typically weighs 7.25 kg (16 lb).”

Griffin said to Guinness World Records (GWR) after setting the record for producing the heaviest onion in the world, “I am absolutely over the moon to have grown the world’s biggest onion.” he added, “My father grew giant onions for many years right up till the year he died, but his biggest was 7 lb 12 oz, so to have grown the world record means even more to me than it would to most people.”

