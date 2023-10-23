Man Takes Bicycle on Metro in Viral Video

Mumbai’s Harshit Anurag combines cycling with metro rides.

Dedicated bike parking spaces on red line 7 and yellow line 2A.

His approach gains praise on Instagram for urban exploration and fitness.

Mumbai, a city with notorious traffic that is only second to Bengaluru, is well-known for its congested roadways and lengthy commutes. To avoid the traffic, a lot of individuals choose to ride the local or metro trains.

However, as public transit does not offer last-mile connectivity, most passengers rely on auto-rickshaws to get to their destination. A young man was recently seen trying to change this by riding the Mumbai metro with his bicycle.

In the video, Harshit Anurag can be seen riding his bicycle and showing his ticket before boarding an escalator to get to the station. Then he gets into the train, puts his bike in the designated spot, and takes a seat next to a collapsible seat. He gets off the Metro when he arrives at his destination and begins riding his bicycle on the platform.

He captioned the video, ”Cycling through the bustling streets of Mumbai and combining it with a ride on the Metro is an exhilarating experience! Navigating the city’s traffic and then seamlessly transitioning to the Metro stations with your bike is a unique adventure. You get to explore different parts of the city, soak in the local culture, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere. It’s a perfect blend of urban exploration and fitness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshit अनुराग (@theharshitanurag)

Notably, there are no additional fees for bikers using the Metro to transport their bicycles. Every compartment has a designated parking space that can hold one bicycle at a time, as seen in the video. However, the Metro officials state that the option is only available on the red line 7 and yellow line 2A.

Numerous Instagram users praised Mumbai Metro for creating a bicycle parking space and expressed their love for the concept.

Check out the responses below:

One user wrote, ”Bro is literally transporting a transporting vehicle into a transporting vehicle for transport.” Another said, ”That’s cool feature.” A third wrote, ”Actually taking it from the escalator is not allowed you have to use the lift. Station and lift are designed accordingly for ease to carry cycle.”

