Man walks Barefoot on Mountain Goes Viral

Man walks barefoot on mountain cliffs, gaining popularity.

Astounding balance and agility.

Parkour-style videos also receive 600,000+ likes.

For others, what many people consider adventure sports may be a routine activity. On Instagram, a viral video showcasing this contrast is currently gaining popularity.

In the undated footage, a man can be seen strolling effortlessly along the cliff face of a mountain while wearing no shoes and standing unaided. The individual seems to be familiar with the route based on appearances. Apparently shot in Yemen, this video was uploaded to the internet by the well-known Instagram account @2xv10.

Take a look at the post below:

Since October 5 when it was posted, it has amassed more than 1.9 lakh likes. Check out the responses below:

An Instagram user wrote, “He walks like he’s not in danger 😮”. Another Instagram user equated his walking style with that of a mountain goat and wrote, “He is not a human, he is a mountain goat.”

A third Instagram user wrote, “This is an example of the Yemeni man’s toughness, determination, and persistence. He lives in the mountains, in the deserts, in the seas, in the valleys, forests, and the seas. He is not afraid of anything.”

A similar video went viral in September and featured two professional parkour athletes, Harsh Maurya and Gurpreet Rawat, strolling on steep concrete slabs that were elevated many feet above the ground on an ancient structure. More than 6 lakh people liked this exciting video. Many others mentioned in the comments that the video increased their anxiousness.

