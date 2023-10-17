Man’s Heartwarming Conversation with a Scammer

Scammers target WhatsApp users for money and personal data.

Chetty Arun shares a funny encounter, exposing a scammer’s true intent.

Scammer caught off guard when Arun inquires about a job, not love.

Scammers are using more and more strategies to take advantage of WhatsApp users, either by stealing money or by obtaining personal information. Scammers may employ strategies including sending malware attachments, sending phony links to obtain money, or tricking users into disclosing their WhatsApp verification numbers. However, there are cases where con artists unintentionally fall prey to their own frauds, with sometimes unpleasant results.

Social media user Chetty Arun recently shared a humorous story about a time he confronted and outwitted a scammer on the microblogging app X (previously known as Twitter).

He put a funny caption on the photo, which was accompanied by other chat screenshots, “Paisa bohot hai. Pyaar chahiye. Had a heart-to-heart conversation about love, the world, peace, and everything with a scamster.”

Take a look at the post below:

Paisa bohot hai. Pyaar chahiye. Advertisement Had a heart to heart conversation about love, world, peace, and everything with a scamster. pic.twitter.com/gfiZScQdKx — Chetty Arun (@ChettyArun) October 16, 2023

Someone claiming to be an HR representative from a company and identifying herself as Lavanya is seen in the chat log. She claims to have found Chetty Arun’s contact information on professional networks including “LinkedIn and Naukri.com.” She then goes on to give details about the position and the organization.

Chetty Arun responds by departing from the topic of business by praising the name Lavanya and asking what it means. But instead of getting into personal matters, the con artist pretending to be Lavanya extends a kind acknowledgement and returns the conversation to the specifics of the job.

Funny enough, Chetty replies that he has enough of money but is looking for love instead, as the con artist starts asking for personal details for the job, such as gender and occupation. Equally clever is the scammer’s reply, which makes it clear that their program is for work and not for love.

