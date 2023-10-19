Man’s Heroic Battle with Kangaroo to Save Dog Goes Viral

MMA instructor saves dog from kangaroo attack in viral video.

Video gains 9.9 million views, showcasing his quick action.

Moloney’s heroic act to protect his pet captured viewers’ attention.

An Australian guy was struggling with a kangaroo that was attempting to drown his dog in a video that went popular on social media. The viral video showed Mildura, Victoria resident Mick Moloney stretching next to a log when he realized his pet Akita, Hatchi, was gone.

“I looked in [towards the river] and behind these reeds I could just see this massive kangaroo standing there with his arms actually in the water just staring at me,” he said to the media, “After about 15 seconds, Hatchi came up and he was in a headlock with this kangaroo.”

Take a look at the post below:

Moloney heard the dog “yelp” at one time and could see it was in obvious agony, as water was streaming from its lips. Eventually, he decided to let go of the kangaroo by making a loud noise. The walker had no choice but to fend off the kangaroo in order to save his drowning puppy because it would not move an inch.

Moloney, a mixed martial arts and Brazilian jiu jitsu instructor, was afraid of his powerful opponent since it appeared as though it had “just gotten out of jail.” With Hatchi’s life in jeopardy and little time on his hands, he made the decision to confront the bipedal bully and document the entire incident on camera.

“I thought, I’ve got to video this, because no-one is going to believe this,” he explained.

The subsequent shaky video clip shows the dog dad splashing water in the kangaroo’s face as he managed to save his dog and flee with it. Over 9.9 million people saw the video, 13.1k liked it, and thousands left comments.

