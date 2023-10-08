Man’s Lucky Escape: Cobra Inside Helmet in Thrissur

Kerala man finds cobra under helmet, avoids bite.

Cobra had been hiding for two months, highlighting danger.

Snake catcher safely removes the reptile.

When a man in Kerala spotted a little cobra under his two-wheeler helmet, he narrowly missed being bitten by a poisonous snake. Sojan, a Thrissur native, had set his helmet down on the platform next to his scooter when it was parked at work. Later that night, as he was getting ready to go and get his car, he saw something coming into his helmet.

Sojan remarked, “It felt like a snake,” As soon as he informed the forest department about the snake’s presence, volunteer Lijo the snake showed up.

The snake catcher examined the helmet closely and found a small, poisonous cobra within. The video evidence shows that the snake was concealed from view on the outside while the snake catcher meticulously searched for it by setting the helmet on the ground. The little cobra was discovered, though, when the helmet’s interior was looked at.

The snake had just been alive for around two months. The volunteer snake, Lijo, underscored the greater risk posed by a little cobra’s bite. “A small cobra’s bite is more dangerous than a larger one,” Lijo stated.

