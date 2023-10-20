Man’s Unique Underwater Navratri Dance Celebrations

Advertisement Jaydeep Gohil, India’s first underwater dancer, stuns in Navratri video.

Traditional attire, underwater dance with dandiya-style sticks to a “Dream Girl” song.

A well-known underwater dancer uploaded a video showcasing his amazing Navratri celebration. He may be seen dancing underwater in the video, dressed traditionally, and wielding sticks that resemble the props used in the traditional dance form of dandiya.

The video was released by Jaydeep Gohil, who describes himself as “India’s first underwater dancer” in his Instagram bio. There are plenty of captivating videos on his Facebook that show him dancing underwater in a variety of ways.

“Navratri in heaven,” is the caption that Gohil wrote alongside his Navratri-themed video. A pool’s interior is seen when the video opens. The background is embellished with features commonly seen during Navratri festivities.

Gohil is shown clutching sticks that resemble dandiyas and is dressed in a deep blue kurta and pyjamas. He continues dancing to the tune Radhe Radhe after that.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hydroman (@hydroman_333)

Two days ago, the video was shared. It became viral after that. The video has received about 6.7 million views to date, and the total keeps rising. Some people complimented the artist, while others said it seems rough.

Check out the responses below:

“Whoever is ideating the concepts for your video, take a bow,” praised an Instagram user. To which, the artist replied, “I am doing it.” Another person added, “Aquaman.” A third joined, “Salute to the efforts.” A fourth wrote, “Bro are you amphibian?”

Referring to the animals that have the ability to live in both water and land.

The song is from Dream Girl, the movie. The song, which features vocals by Amit Gupta and is performed by Meet Bros, is starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha.

