Mesmerizing Semi-Classical Dance to ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’

16,000+ likes and rave comments.

When it was released, the song Ghar More Pardesiya from the 2019 movie Kalank immediately got popular with the general public. Now, a viral dance routine to this song has gone viral and won over many social media users.

The Instagram user Rashi Agarwal posted the footage. The opening scene of the video features Agarwal standing on her terrace wearing a stunning Anarkali attire. Agarwal effortlessly moves to the tune Ghar More Pardesiya.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashi Agarwal 🦋 (@rashi_agrwl_)

On Instagram, this video was posted two weeks ago. It has received more than 16,000 likes since it was uploaded. Additionally, the share has drawn a number of comments. Many people expressed their admiration for Agarwal’s dancing in the post’s comments section.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Seriously, your dance steps are awesome.” A second commented, “Your dance moves are like poetry in motion. The way you gracefully glide across the dance floor is mesmerizing. Keep dancing and shining with your incredible talent.” A third added, “So beautiful.” Others concurred, calling her performance “magnificent” and “amazing.” Many people also responded with heart emojis.

