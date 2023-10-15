Miracle: Couple Welcomes Quadruplets Four Years After Twins

Advertisement California couple welcomes preemie quadruplets: Norah, Selah, Ezra, and Abigail.

Babies spend over 40 days in NICU and are now adjusting to home life.

The family reflects on their journey and initial intentions. When the California couple's quadruplets arrived in June, Callie and Gabriel Smith had already welcomed three children into their family, but in some respects, the new arrivals made them feel like first-time parents.

Callie, 36, exclusively tells the media, "It feels like they're our first kids because they're our first preemies," "It's definitely been a learning curve," the mother of seven continues. "We've had to readjust our expectations and we're just constantly trying to figure it out as we go."

Advertisement

The birth of the Smith babies, Norah, Selah, Ezra, and Abigail Smith, on June 16 went smoothly, according to neonatologist Dr. Huy Truong, despite their premature birth. “The delivery could not have gone better,” Truong tells the media, “After all the preparation and other precautions, it all occurred without any hiccups.”

The quads spent more than 40 days in the NICU at Kaiser Permanente in Fontana, learning how to breathe and eat on their own. According to Truong, those on call expected the infants would need oxygen and feeding tubes when they were born.

Callie reports that while Ezra and Abigail left the hospital almost a week later, Norah and Selah returned home together at the end of July. But Abigail returned shortly after because of feeding problems at home. According to Truong, she subsequently had a blood vessel that connects her aorta and pulmonary artery successfully closed surgically.

Weeks later, the babies—Ariella, 7, and the twins Noah and Samara, 4—are getting used to their Upland home as their parents think back on their original intention to expand their family by just one child.

Advertisement

Advertisement

