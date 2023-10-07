Monk Mode: TikTokers Pursuing High-Level Spirituality

“Monk Mode” TikTok Trend: Boosting Productivity.

Key Steps: No social media, daily exercise, meditation, healthy diet, water.

Requires Dedication: Enhances focus, demands self-control.

Monks are held in high regard for their prodigious capacity for prolonged silent meditation. Most monks can be found in places like India, Thailand, Tibet, Laos, and Myanmar, where they follow a strict spiritual code. Some TikTokers have attempted to enter “monk mode” in order to reach a higher state of being and productivity after being inspired by monks.

The ‘monk mode’ trend is establishing a list of “non-negotiables” that you must adhere to for a predetermined amount of time, such 21 days or three months. Depending on your goals, the non-negotiables may include things like giving up social media, exercising every day, practicing daily meditation, maintaining a nutritious diet, and drinking plenty of water.

‘Monk mode’ is designed to help you block out distractions and concentrate on your goals. It’s intended to make you more focused and productive.

As one TikToker who has adopted it said. “Monk mode is a state of extreme focus and discipline. It involves creating a structured routine and environment that promotes deep focus and productivity.” “This means eliminating all your distractions so that you focus on your goals and achieve your dreams,” they continued. Sleep, according to them, is crucial for “monk mode” since it improves both your physical and mental wellbeing.

On TikTok, several people who have tried “monk mode” have posted their experiences. While one individual claimed that there was “a lot” to do, others reported experiencing beneficial outcomes, saying things like “I felt my whole entire body open up” while they stretched and meditated. Monk mode is accessible to everyone since you get to choose your non-negotiables. However, in order to follow your rules and enter “monk mode,” you must have dedication and self-control. If you take it seriously and are looking to better yourself, it may be a rewarding experience.

