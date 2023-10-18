Monkey Negotiates Food for Returning Woman’s Phone

Bali monkey steals phone, trades it for food in viral video.

Instagram post by Bali Top Holiday gets 500,000 views and 22,000 likes.

Monkey’s antics charm social media users.

Monkeys are naughty and are frequently spotted stealing items from unsuspecting individuals in tourist areas. This is a common primatological behavior. However, it appears that this Bali monkey has taken that art a step further and learned how to bargain as well. A social media video shows a monkey not only stealing a woman’s phone but also demanding food from her in exchange for the gadget.

The footage was shared on the Instagram page of Bali Top Holiday, a tourist firm. The post’s description is written in Indonesian, and when translated to English, it implies that the monkey is involved in a “transaction.”

In the footage, a monkey is seen perched on top of a wall, holding a phone. In addition, a woman is seen standing in front of it. Soon after, the woman pulls a fruit from her tote bag and hands it to the monkey. That, however, is not enough. It is only when she offers over another apple to the monster that she get her phone back.

Take a look at the post below:

Six days ago, the video was posted. It has had almost five lakh views since then. The post has also received nearly 22,000 likes. People left a variety of remarks in response to the video.

A person shared a similar story in the comments section. When translated from Indonesian to English, their comment says that his son’s phone was also stolen from the same location, but he was able to recover it with the assistance of local guards. What astonished him was a video on his phone of numerous monkeys.

Check out the responses below:

As one person wrote, “Take care in Bali. Btw, lovely monkey,” posted another, “So good at barter.” A third added, “Been there and was careful. It’s because the guide warned me before.”

