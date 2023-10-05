Narrow Escape for 2 as Sydney Hostel E-Bike Battery Explodes

CCTV shows battery blast, prompting evacuation of 70+ backpackers.

Fire and Rescue NSW records the incident, likely due to a malfunctioning e-bike battery.

Emphasizes device maintenance for accident prevention.

Security footage from a Sydney hostel for travellers showed the horrific moment an e-bike battery exploded, engulfing the multi-story structure in flames. More than 70 backpackers had to leave right away due to the fire. Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) was able to obtain and distribute CCTV footage of the incident, and it has now gone viral.

The footage starts with two travellers leaving their room at the Mad Monkey Downtown Backpackers hostel at 9:08 a.m. Suddenly, a fireball from the lithium-ion battery explosion bursts through the doorway.

Two backpackers made a lucky escape from a Lithium-ion battery fireball at a hostel in Darlinghurst, Sydney this morning. It's believed an e-bike exploded. Learn about battery safety here: https://t.co/vWejAIwUNu pic.twitter.com/zJGf184KuS — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) October 4, 2023

The fire swiftly spreads, engulfing the hallway and driving everyone in the hostel to flee, but the two tourists narrowly avoid the detonation. Prior to seeking aid at the adjacent Kings Cross Police Station, both men made a hasty retreat to safety. One of the males, in his 20s, was sent to St. Vincent’s Hospital for additional care after sustaining minor burns to his leg.

22 firefighters and six fire engines have been sent to Darlinghurst Road, where the blaze started, according to a statement from the FRNSW.

Although the fire was soon put out by the time firefighters arrived on the site, the building had already sustained severe damage.

While NSW Police and experts from FRNSW’s Fire Investigation and Research Unit (FIRU) are investigating the circumstances of the occurrence, it is thought that the explosion was triggered by a malfunctioning e-bike battery.

