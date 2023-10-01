NASA video shows the remains of a star’s supernova explosion

NASA video showcases the Cygnus Loop, the remains of a star’s supernova explosion.

The video, released on the Hubble Space Telescope, has gone viral.

The video has garnered over 1.4 million views and several comments.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) employs enthralling shares to provide people with a peek of the immense world that exists beyond the Earth. NASA’s social media messages not only astound but also educate people. This Instagram video about the remnants of a star’s supernova explosion is a great example of this.

The viral video was released on the Hubble Space Telescope Instagram feed. “Ride the (shock) wave! This time-lapse video shows Hubble images of the Cygnus Loop, the tattered remnants of a star’s supernova explosion, taken in 2001 and 2020. The remnant’s shock front has expanded with time, traveling into interstellar space at over half a million miles per hour (~ 805,000 km/hr),” according to a portion of the text uploaded alongside the video.

Read the caption of the video, “Two images labeled 2001 and 2020 blink back and forth. They show an orange ribbon of light extending horizontally against black space dotted with stars. The ribbon appears to expand.”

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hubble Space Telescope (@nasahubble)

The video was published one day ago. It has gone viral since it was shared. It has around 1.4 million views to date and is still growing. Several comments have also been left on the share.

Check out the responses below:

“Beautiful! Even at a galactic scale, an explosion still looks like an explosion. is this colorized at all or is this visible spectrum?” wrote an Instagram user. “Looks like a cosmic equalizer, needs some beats added,” joked another. “Absolutely stunning,” expressed a third. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

