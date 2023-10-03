Nature Lover Captures A Snake Eating Another Snake

Engineer Klaus Bohmer shared an extraordinary encounter.

Snake eating a puff adder while alive on a road in South Africa.

The unique and surreal sighting left everyone speechless.

This is the amazing scene of a snake eating a puff adder while it is still alive in the middle of the road. Engineer and outdoor enthusiast Klaus Bohmer shared this incredibly unusual encounter with LatestSightings.com. During Klaus’s safari in South Africa’s magnificent Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, this extraordinary sighting took place.

“We were on our way back to camp in the late afternoon, navigating the dusty roads of the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park. We were driving between Mata Mata and Twee Rivieren. The scenery was typical for the area: desert sand and trees as far as you looked.”

“It had been an uneventful drive up to this point. However, as luck would have it, another car was stopped. They were pointing excitedly at something on the road. That’s when we saw something we would most certainly have missed, two snakes! Their colors blended in with the color of the road, making it very unlikely for us to have spotted on our own.”

They got closer and witnessed an amazing scene that left everyone speechless, “Right there, I saw a snake devouring another. An event so surreal and unique that I’d never seen anything like it before. It remains in my memory as a truly unforgettable experience.”

