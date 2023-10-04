Netflix’s Top Picks for October 2023

Netflix October 2023: Exciting movies and TV shows coming up.

Top Movies: A selection of popular films for October.

TV Series Highlights: Notable TV series to watch in October on Netflix.

Advertisement

You could be looking forward to the new TV shows and movie releases as October has arrived. Here is a list of all the upcoming Netflix most popular movies and TV shows in October 2023, whether you want to watch a thriller or an excellent rom-com.

Netflix’s Top Films of October 2023

In October 2023, the most popular Netflix movies are:

Strawberry Shortcake And The Beast Of Berry Bog – October 2nd, 2023

Keys To The Heart – October 4th

Advertisement Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty – October 4th

Race To The Summit – October 4th

House Of Spies/ Khufiya – October 5th

Sister death- October 5th

A Deadly Invitation – October 6th

Ballerina – October 6th

Advertisement Fair Play – October 6th

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure – October 9th

Once Upon A Star – October 11th

Ijogbon – October 13th

The Conference – October 13th

Camp Courage – October 15th

Advertisement The Devil On Trial – October 17th

Disco Inferno – October 20th

Flashback – October 20th

Kandasamys: The Baby – October 20th

Old Dads – October 20th

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man Of Paris – October 20th

Advertisement Burning Betrayal – October 25th

Long Live Love – October 26th

Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club – October 27th

Ralph Barbosa: Cowa Bunga – October 31st

The top TV series on Netflix in October 2023

Advertisement

Here is a list of the Netflix TV series that will be available in October 2023 to make your month enjoyable.

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then – October 2nd, 2023

Beckham – October 4th, 2023

Everything Now – October 5th

Lupin Part 3 – October 5th

Advertisement Strong Girl Nam-Soon – October 7th

K Food Show: Nation Of Banchan (New episodes) – October 8th

Stranded With My Mother-In-Law (Season 1) – October 9th

DI4RIES (Season 2 -Part 1) – October 10th

Last One Standing (Season 2) – October 10th

Big Vape: The Rise And Fall Of Juul – October 11th

Advertisement Pact Of Silence – October 11th

Good Night World (Season 1 )- October 12th

Lego: Ninjago Dragons Rising (Season 1 – Part 2) – October 12th

The Fall Of The House Of Usher – October 12th

Oggy Oggy (Season 3)- October 16th

I Woke Up A Vampire (Season 1) – October 17th

Advertisement Dark Water / Kaala Paani – October 18th

Bodies – October 19th

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix – October 19th

Crashing Eid – October 19th

Neon – October 19th

Big Mouth (Season 7) – October 20th

Advertisement Creature – October 20th

Doona ( Season 1) – October 20th

Elite (Season 7) – October 20th

Surviving Paradise ( Season 1 ) – October 20th

Princess Power (Season 2) – October 23rd

Get Gotti – October 24th

Advertisement Absolute Beginners ( Season 1) – October 25th

Life On Our Planet – October 25th

Pluto (Season 1) – October 26th

Tore – October 27th

Castaway Diva (Season 1) – October 28th

Botched ( Season 1) – October 29th Advertisement

Also Read Netflix’s 2023 Hindi Hits: Must-Watch Web Series! Explore the best Hindi web series on Netflix for 2023. Curated selection...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.