Netflix’s Top Picks for October 2023

  • Netflix October 2023: Exciting movies and TV shows coming up.
  • Top Movies: A selection of popular films for October.
  • TV Series Highlights: Notable TV series to watch in October on Netflix.
You could be looking forward to the new TV shows and movie releases as October has arrived. Here is a list of all the upcoming Netflix most popular movies and TV shows in October 2023, whether you want to watch a thriller or an excellent rom-com.

Netflix’s Top Films of October 2023

In October 2023, the most popular Netflix movies are:

  • Strawberry Shortcake And The Beast Of Berry Bog – October 2nd, 2023
  • Keys To The Heart – October 4th
  • Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty – October 4th
  • Race To The Summit – October 4th
  • House Of Spies/ Khufiya – October 5th
  • Sister death- October 5th
  • A Deadly Invitation – October 6th
  • Ballerina – October 6th
  • Fair Play – October 6th
  • Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure – October 9th
  • Once Upon A Star – October 11th
  • Ijogbon – October 13th
  • The Conference – October 13th
  • Camp Courage – October 15th
  • The Devil On Trial – October 17th
  • Disco Inferno – October 20th
  • Flashback – October 20th
  • Kandasamys: The Baby – October 20th
  • Old Dads – October 20th
  • Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man Of Paris – October 20th
  • Burning Betrayal – October 25th
  • Long Live Love – October 26th
  • Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club – October 27th
  • Ralph Barbosa: Cowa Bunga – October 31st

The top TV series on Netflix in October 2023

Here is a list of the Netflix TV series that will be available in October 2023 to make your month enjoyable.

  • Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then –  October 2nd, 2023
  • Beckham – October 4th, 2023
  • Everything Now – October 5th
  • Lupin Part 3 – October 5th
  • Strong Girl Nam-Soon – October 7th
  • K Food Show: Nation Of Banchan (New episodes) – October 8th
  • Stranded With My Mother-In-Law (Season 1) – October 9th
  • DI4RIES (Season 2 -Part 1) – October 10th
  • Last One Standing (Season 2) – October 10th
  • Big Vape: The Rise And Fall Of Juul – October 11th
  • Pact Of Silence – October 11th
  • Good Night World (Season 1 )- October 12th
  • Lego: Ninjago Dragons Rising (Season 1 – Part 2) – October 12th
  • The Fall Of The House Of Usher – October 12th
  • Oggy Oggy (Season 3)- October 16th
  • I Woke Up A Vampire (Season 1) – October 17th
  • Dark Water / Kaala Paani – October 18th
  • Bodies – October 19th
  • Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix – October 19th
  • Crashing Eid – October 19th
  • Neon – October 19th
  • Big Mouth (Season 7) – October 20th
  • Creature – October 20th
  • Doona ( Season 1) – October 20th
  • Elite (Season 7) – October 20th
  • Surviving Paradise ( Season 1 ) – October 20th
  • Princess Power (Season 2) – October 23rd
  • Get Gotti – October 24th
  • Absolute Beginners ( Season 1) – October 25th
  • Life On Our Planet – October 25th
  • Pluto (Season 1) – October 26th
  • Tore – October 27th
  • Castaway Diva (Season 1) – October 28th
  • Botched ( Season 1) – October 29th
