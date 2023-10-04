Netflix’s Top Picks for October 2023

Netflix October 2023: Exciting movies and TV shows coming up.
Top Movies: A selection of popular films for October.
TV Series Highlights: Notable TV series to watch in October on Netflix.
You could be looking forward to the new TV shows and movie releases as October has arrived. Here is a list of all the upcoming Netflix most popular movies and TV shows in October 2023, whether you want to watch a thriller or an excellent rom-com.
Netflix’s Top Films of October 2023
In October 2023, the most popular Netflix movies are:
Strawberry Shortcake And The Beast Of Berry Bog – October 2nd, 2023
Keys To The Heart – October 4th
Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty – October 4th
Race To The Summit – October 4th
House Of Spies/ Khufiya – October 5th
Sister death- October 5th
A Deadly Invitation – October 6th
Ballerina – October 6th
Fair Play – October 6th
Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure – October 9th
Once Upon A Star – October 11th
Ijogbon – October 13th
The Conference – October 13th
Camp Courage – October 15th
The Devil On Trial – October 17th
Disco Inferno – October 20th
Flashback – October 20th
Kandasamys: The Baby – October 20th
Old Dads – October 20th
Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man Of Paris – October 20th
Burning Betrayal – October 25th
Long Live Love – October 26th
Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club – October 27th
Ralph Barbosa: Cowa Bunga – October 31st
The top TV series on Netflix in October 2023
Here is a list of the Netflix TV series that will be available in October 2023 to make your month enjoyable.
Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then – October 2nd, 2023
Beckham – October 4th, 2023
Everything Now – October 5th
Lupin Part 3 – October 5th
Strong Girl Nam-Soon – October 7th
K Food Show: Nation Of Banchan (New episodes) – October 8th
Stranded With My Mother-In-Law (Season 1) – October 9th
DI4RIES (Season 2 -Part 1) – October 10th
Last One Standing (Season 2) – October 10th
Big Vape: The Rise And Fall Of Juul – October 11th
Pact Of Silence – October 11th
Good Night World (Season 1 )- October 12th
Lego: Ninjago Dragons Rising (Season 1 – Part 2) – October 12th
The Fall Of The House Of Usher – October 12th
Oggy Oggy (Season 3)- October 16th
I Woke Up A Vampire (Season 1) – October 17th
Dark Water / Kaala Paani – October 18th
Bodies – October 19th
Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix – October 19th
Crashing Eid – October 19th
Neon – October 19th
Big Mouth (Season 7) – October 20th
Creature – October 20th
Doona ( Season 1) – October 20th
Elite (Season 7) – October 20th
Surviving Paradise ( Season 1 ) – October 20th
Princess Power (Season 2) – October 23rd
Get Gotti – October 24th
Absolute Beginners ( Season 1) – October 25th
Life On Our Planet – October 25th
Pluto (Season 1) – October 26th
Tore – October 27th
Castaway Diva (Season 1) – October 28th
Botched ( Season 1) – October 29th
