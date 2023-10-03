Newborn Silvery Gibbon Clings To Its Mother

Curraghs Wildlife Park announced the birth of an “extremely rare” baby silvery gibbon.

The baby, ‘Slamet’, is now over 2 weeks old.

Silvery gibbons are classified as endangered by the International Union.

The birth of an “extremely rare” baby silvery gibbon was announced by Curraghs Wildlife Park on Instagram. This is the third silvery gibbon to be born there, according to the park. The park also published a number of pictures that show the baby clinging to its mother’s belly in addition to the informative post.

The writer wrote, “We are delighted to announce the birth of a rare silvery gibbon at the Park! This is the 3rd baby gibbon to be born here since 2017. The little one is just over 2 weeks old now. ‘Slamet’ is doing a great job, as always she’s an excellent mum!” They expanded on the details of the family residing in the park in the next few lines.

“This brings the family to 5 in total. With just 52 of these Gibbons in 9 EAZA (European Association of Zoos and Aquaria) this little one is an important gibbon in the Ex-situ programme (EEPs), which are designed to maintain genetically diverse populations of threatened species,” according to the park.

There are only 52 of these gibbons in 9 EAZA (European Association of Zoos and Aquaria). Additionally, they expressed gratitude to Stephen Corran of PicsByCorraste for “his patience” in capturing the pictures.

The newborn is shown in close-up in the first picture. The infant may be seen in the second picture, tucked in its mother’s arm as she tries to feed it. The rest of the pictures show the child’s adorable interactions with its mother.

Take a look at the post below:

According to the Media, the International Union for Conservation of Nature has classified silvery gibbons as an endangered species. The Java island of Indonesia is the original home of this species. There are currently only 2,000 individuals of the species living in the wild.

