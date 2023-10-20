Advertisement
Oregon Rescue Claims World’s Tallest Steer

  • Welcome Home Animal Sanctuary in Oregon
  • Romeo, a 6-foot-3-inch Holstein steer
  • Guinness World Records title pursuit
Romeo, a 6-foot-3-inch Holstein steer, may be the tallest in the world, according to an Oregon animal sanctuary.

The Creswell-based Welcome Home Animal Sanctuary said that after learning about the existing record-holder, Tommy, a 6-foot-1-inch Massachusetts steer, they made the decision to pursue Romeo for a Guinness World Records title.

Romeo, age 6, has been at the sanctuary since he was saved from a veal cage at a dairy when he was ten days old, according to Misty Moore, the sanctuary’s creator and operator.

“He was rescued from a lady who went to a dairy and she saw all the calves from the crates and was able to secure the release of five of them,” Moore told the media, “And once she got them from that dairy, she contacted the sanctuary and we were able to take Romeo and Milo.”

Romeo’s official recognition as the tallest steer in the world is currently being processed by the sanctuary, according to Moore.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 🐷VEGAN FARM SANCTUARY AND RESCUE COMMUNITY🌷 (@welcomehomeanimalsanctuary)

