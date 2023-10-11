Outrage Over Rs 12,000 Rent for Tiny Bengaluru Bedroom

Bengaluru’s real estate hits a low: 1RK apartment with a single window.

Toilet converted into a bedroom in Mahadevapura listing.

Reflects housing market challenges in the city.

Nobody is surprised by the absurdly high rent prices in places like Bengaluru and Mumbai. But as far as renting fairly goes, it seems like the real estate market hits a new low every day. This week, a link to a property listing for a 1RK apartment in the Bengaluru suburb of Mahadevapura was shared by Reddit user u/_saiya_.

The viral post displayed a little residence featuring a single small window. The rent for the 1RK apartment was Rs 12,000 per month with a Rs 50,000 security deposit.

Take a look at the post below:

The layout of one area of the house is designed to accommodate just one mattress. The image of this “bedroom” was the source of the outcry.

One Reddit user commented on it, saying, “This is a toilet converted into a bedroom.” Humorously commented someone else, “On the bright side, you won’t fall off the bed even if you tried.”

