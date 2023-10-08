Pakistani Climbers Survive Tibet Avalanche

Naila Kiani and Sirbaz Khan survive Tibet avalanche on Shishapangma.

Tragic outcome for Imagine Nepal expedition.

Climbing records set by Kiani and Sirbaz.

Naila Kiani and Sirbaz Khan, two climbers from Pakistan, narrowly avoided an avalanche on the top of Shishapangma peak in Tibet (8,027 meters). Tragically, a large avalanche along the main climbing route claimed the lives of two climbers from the US and Nepal, and two more climbers from the US and Nepal are still missing.

The Imagine Nepal expedition team, which included Sirbaz and Kiani, started trying to reach the peak on Friday night. The expedition leader of Sirbaz, Saad Munawar, attested to their safe arrival back at Camp 1.

Early on Saturday morning, when climbers were attempting to reach the summit, an avalanche attacked the climbing path above 7,800 meters. Anna Gutu, an American climber, and Mingmar Sherpa, a Nepalese mountain guide, sadly perished in the avalanche. Gina Marie, a further American climber, and Tenjen (Lama) Sherpa, a Nepalese mountain guide, are currently presumed dead. The two climbers’ bodies have already been found, and rescue efforts are still in progress. Using a satellite phone, Mr. Munawar spoke with Sirbaz to report their safe return to Camp 1 after giving up on their mission.

On October 2, Kiani and Sirbaz accomplished the incredible accomplishment of ascending Cho Oyu (8,201 meters), Tibet’s sixth-highest peak, becoming the first Pakistani couple to do it. The only Pakistani to climb seven peaks above 8,000 meters in just six months, Kiani holds the distinction of becoming the first Pakistani woman climber to reach the top of 10 peaks above 8,000 meters. Sirbaz holds the distinction of being the only Pakistani to reach the top of 13 peaks higher than 8,000 meters. He also accomplished the feat of ascending 10 of these summits without using any additional oxygen.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan’s Secretary, Karrar Haidri, verified that both Pakistani climbers had arrived at Camp 1 in good condition. Kiani’s official social media page released a statement in which it expressed its profound sorrow at the deaths of four climbers due to avalanches and the mission’s termination. Having witnessed the incident, Naila and Sirbaz have returned to Camp 1 distraught and scared. The families and friends of the climbers who lost their life have their deepest condolences.

