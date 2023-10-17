Parrot’s Touchscreen Skills Amaze Netizens

Parrots mimic human touchscreen use.

Parrots are renowned for their excellent mimicry abilities. Business magnate Anand Mahindra posted a video on Tuesday that appeared to show a parrot using its beak to operate a touchscreen gadget.

Mahindra posted this video and stated, “Parrots can understand touch screens & like watching other parrots. Sound familiar? Well ‘to parrot’ means to imitate. But please tell this parrot that once you begin imitating THIS habit of humans, there’s no escape from a different kind of ‘cage!’.”

Parrots can understand touch screens & like watching other parrots. Sound familiar? Well ‘to parrot’ means to imitate. But please tell this parrot that once you begin imitating THIS habit of humans, there’s no escape from a different kind of ‘cage!’ pic.twitter.com/6F7wCuK7jA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 17, 2023

There have been over two lakh views on this post. An Instagram user commented on it, stating, “So you’re saying parrots are just a few tweets away from becoming Twitter addicts? Guess we’re not the only ones who can’t resist some screen time!” someone else commented. “That’s quite a feather-ruffling observation. Indeed, parrots have an uncanny ability to mimic, but let’s hope they don’t pick up our screen addiction. They might find themselves stuck in a virtual “cage” of their own.”

The Kea parrot species, which is native to New Zealand, has been shown in a 2021 study by the University of Auckland to be able to operate touchscreen gadgets with their tongues.

The University of Auckland’s Professor Patrick Wood, who oversaw the research, said to the media, “A parrot’s beak is a lot like your fingernail: it won’t activate a touchscreen. So, we had to teach them to lick the screen with their tongues. Once they acquired this skill, they quickly gained confidence using the touchscreens and they really seem to enjoy it, too.”

