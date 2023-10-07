People are shocked as a woman swallows soap

Instagram video: Woman eats soap then cake.

Baker Sosi Dutta’s post: 2.8M views, lots of likes/comments.

Demonstrates creative food artistry online.

A viral video posted on Instagram of a woman swallowing a bar of “soap,” some people had this reaction. But those who didn’t wait for the video to end were the ones that responded. It is shown toward the end of the video that the woman consumed a hyper-realistic cake made to resemble a bar of soap.

Suchi Dutta, a baker, posted the video on Instagram. She wrote in jest, “I love eating soap.” She may be seen carrying a soap bar in one hand and a bottle of Dettol hand soap in the opening scene of the video. “Which one tastes better?” asks a text insert that flashes across the screen.

Another text insert that says “I love soap” comes as the video goes on. The’soap bar’ in her palm is then shown being nibbled into by her. She likewise nods in agreement, enjoying the flavor.

When she cuts the hyperrealist cake at the conclusion, the truth about the “soap bar” is made clear. More information is provided in a text insert. “Because mine is a cake and the case in chocolate,” it says.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suchi Dutta (@21b_kolkata)

The video has received close to 2.8 million views since it was posted. There have been a ton of comments and likes on the share.

Check out the responses below:

“I genuinely thought I got on the weird side of Instagram,” posted an Instagram user. “It’s very harmful to your body,” commented another thinking that Dutta ate soap. “Don’t judge a book by its cover, don’t skip the video by only watching it for mere seconds,” suggested a third. “Instructions unclear. I am burping bubbles now,” joked a fourth. Dutta also took to the comments section and wrote, “Love how so many people think I ate soap.”

