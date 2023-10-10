Rajkot Woman’s Roadside Yoga Video Shared by Police

Woman practices yoga on road, breaks traffic rules.

Reminds public to adhere to traffic laws in public areas.

Users praise police and demand tough penalties.

Influencers and content producers can frequently be observed in public capturing quick viral videos or Instagram reels in the social media age. Even though these films can receive a lot of views and likes, they can also annoy and inconvenience the general population.

One such instance resulted in a woman getting into trouble after Gujarat police observed her breaking traffic laws by practicing yoga in the middle of the road. She was apprehended by the authorities and had to make amends for her careless actions.

The woman then begins to apologize for her conduct in the following scene of the video. She stated that, aside from one video, she abides by all traffic laws and urges that others do the same. After paying the fine, Ms. Parmar was allowed to leave.

Gujarat police urged people to abide by traffic laws and issued a warning about abusing public spaces in the caption.

Internet users praised Gujarat police for acting and criticized those who endanger their own and others’ lives for a few likes. Others called for the harsh punishment of such offenders.

One user wrote, ”Now she’ll never do that again.” Another commented, ”First Garba on the road and then yoga on the road. These kinds of people make Roads unsafe to use. Surprised to see that people do this kind of stunt for a few likes on social media and get fame.”

