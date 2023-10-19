Rat Spotted in Train Pantry, IRCTC Reacts

Viral video exposes rat in railway cupboard, hygiene concerns arise.

On social media, a viral video of a rat exploring a railway cupboard went viral. People began to doubt the authorities’ hygiene practices when preparing food for the passengers in light of the uncomfortable incident. IRCTC replied to the incident when the video became public, saying they had taken “appropriate action” after taking the problem “seriously.”

Mangirish Tendulkar, an Instagram user, uploaded the footage along with a thorough account of what happened. A rat in the pantry car was discovered by him when he was filming a train.

When he first reported to RPF, he told them that there were already 300–400 rats running around the station, so it wasn’t shocking that some of them were getting on the train. Tendulkar revealed that when he brought the issue up with the assistant station master (commercial), he got a similar answer. Additionally, he said that a ticket department staff attempted to remove the footage he had taken rather than assisting him.

Tendulkar wrote in frustration, “Are we not entitled to have good and safe food during our journey?” In the video he posted, a rat is seen hopping between utensils and eating food that is kept in the pantry.

It was first shared on Instagram, but it quickly spread to other social networking sites. On X, IRCTC answered one such post. “The matter is viewed seriously and suitable action has been taken. Pantry car staff have been sensitised to ensure hygiene and cleanliness in the pantry car. The concerned have been suitably advised to ensure effective pest and rodent control measures which are being ensured,” IRCTC tweeted.

The now-viral video of the rat elicited similar responses from users on X and Instagram. Check out the responses below:

“Once I saw a worm in my Veg Biryani in Kanyakumari Express. I have informed the railway official. He took the biryani and threw it through the window. He said he would provide another plate. I had taken the photo before he threw it. I have posted it on IRCTC Facebook,” shared an X user. “The errant staff should have been sacked, why you have not done that. You are playing with the health of the innocent passengers,” questioned another.

“This is really shocking and an eye opener for us passengers!” added an Instagram user. “This is shocking,” wrote another.

