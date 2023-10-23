Remarkable Cow’s Clever Escape: Watch How It Sets Itself Free

Cow’s Escape Attempt: Video reveals cow’s fight for freedom.

It is a given that humans are the most sentient and intelligent species on Earth, with animals and birds existing on a distinct plane. However, these birds and animals have frequently astonished humans with their extraordinary knowledge.

Similar to what we see in this video, a cow is naturally restless and disturbed when it is connected to a wooden baton that is buried in the ground by a rope.

The cow begins to neatly and symmetrically knot the rope around both of its horns in an attempt to break free, continuing until it reaches the baton. The cow simply takes the piece of wood out and moves on toward freedom the following minute.

Figen @TheFigen_ posted the video to X along with the comment, “Very clever 💕.”

Not only is the cow’s ability to liberate itself remarkable, but it also raises important and challenging issues of tying down, enclosing, or detaining animals and other beings. They have the same right to freedom, mobility, and a dignified life as the rest of us.

